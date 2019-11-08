BREAKING: Shannonbridge power station to close

Last year the ESB submitted an application to An Bord Pleanála last year seeking planning permission to transition West Offaly Power from peat to biomass over a number of years starting in 2020. That planning application was rejected by An Bord Pleanála in July 2019.



"Since then, ESB has undertaken a review of the options for both West Offaly Power and Lough Ree Power stations post 2020 in the context of the requirements of the single electricity market (SEM). Having considered the key planning, environmental and commercial issues associated with peat and biomass, regrettably there is no viable business model beyond 2020. Therefore both stations will cease generation of electricity at the end of December 2020," the statement said.