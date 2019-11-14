Midland searches as part of major CAB operation this morning
The Criminal Assets Bureau this morning conducted a major search operation targetting a criminal gang involved in the supply of drugs in the Longford area,
CAB officers were assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (Western Region) and local Gardaí attached to the Longford Garda District.
A total on twenty one searches were conducted across eight counties including Offaly. The searches also took place in Longford, Westmeath, Roscommon, Laois, Tipperary, Cavan and Dublin. Five residential premises and sixteen business premises were targeted.
A male in his 20s has been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.
The following items were seized, six motor vehicles, a TuffMac car trailer, a car towing dolly, three Rolex watches, designer handbags, €18,600 in cash, fake €20 notes, financial documents, computers and mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.
Vehicles seized during the search operation. Photo: An Garda Siochana.
Gardai say the search was focused on targeting the assets and activities of an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.